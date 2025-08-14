Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 405.53 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 1.17% to Rs 49.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 405.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 399.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales405.53399.69 1 OPM %18.8819.79 -PBDT84.2383.59 1 PBT66.3465.91 1 NP49.4448.87 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content