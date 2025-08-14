Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.67% to Rs 12.59 croreNet profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 75.56% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 112.67% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.595.92 113 OPM %7.4721.62 -PBDT0.320.61 -48 PBT0.180.46 -61 NP0.110.45 -76
