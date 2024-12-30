Business Standard

Alkyl Amines reports rupture in residue tank at Pune plant

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Alkyl Amines has said that on 28 December 2024, at 6:15 AM, a residue tank in derivatives plant ruptured resulting into serious burn injuries to the attending officer due to hot content of residue tank, at Kurkumbh site, MIDC area, Pune, Maharashtra.

The said officer succumbed to the injuries today morning in the Surya Burns Hospital, Pune, where he was being treated.

There could be a temporary disruption in the operations of the affected plant. We are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and its potential impact on production. We are taking all necessary steps to restore normal operations at the earliest, the company added.

 

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of aliphatic amines, specialty amines, and amine derivatives to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, water treatment, rubber chemical, and a variety of industries.

The company reported a 74.23% jump in net profit to Rs 47.46 crore on 17.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 414.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals shed 0.48% to currently trade at Rs 1,814.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

