All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 34.07 croreNet profit of All E Technologies rose 2.43% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 34.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.0733.13 3 OPM %19.1719.74 -PBDT8.788.42 4 PBT8.488.11 5 NP6.326.17 2
