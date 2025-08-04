Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 90.00 croreNet loss of Aspinwall & Company reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.0082.98 8 OPM %-1.985.13 -PBDT-2.655.81 PL PBT-3.974.58 PL NP-3.273.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content