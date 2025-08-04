Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.15% to Rs 24.81 croreNet profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 13.92% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 24.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.8120.65 20 OPM %86.6686.92 -PBDT21.5718.89 14 PBT21.4918.81 14 NP15.9614.01 14
