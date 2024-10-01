All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers edges up 2.44% on year

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) (CPI-IW) for August, 2024 decreased by 0.1 point and stood at 142.6 (one hundred forty two point six), according to a latest update from Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment. Year-on-year inflation for the month of August, 2024 stood at 2.44% as compared to 6.91% in August, 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content