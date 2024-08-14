Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 3812.81 croreNet profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 95.62% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 3812.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3271.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3812.813271.06 17 OPM %3.444.19 -PBDT107.54132.67 -19 PBT3.5249.53 -93 NP5.37122.57 -96
