Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 21.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 179.13 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services rose 21.19% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 179.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 169.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales179.13169.00 6 OPM %10.6810.56 -PBDT18.7716.58 13 PBT14.1212.50 13 NP10.418.59 21
