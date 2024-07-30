Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 197.89 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 16.82% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 197.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.197.89194.537.447.6425.1621.3924.8621.1020.8417.84