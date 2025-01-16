Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 273 cr in Q3

Alok Inds slides as net loss widens to Rs 273 cr in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Alok Industries declined 1.92% to Rs 20.47 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 272.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 229.92 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 31.05% year on year (YoY) to Rs 863.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 268.11 crore in the third quarter of FY25 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 228.74 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 23.15% YoY to Rs 1,138.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 457.77 crore (down 43.81% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 133.80 crore (up 28.74% YoY) during the quarter.

 

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Indices trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

Indices trade with modest gains; metal shares shine

Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Bharat Dynamics spurts after Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,960 crore

Bharat Dynamics spurts after Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,960 crore

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon