Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 98.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 26.26 croreNet profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 98.57% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.2624.94 5 OPM %-8.5313.31 -PBDT0.7810.18 -92 PBT0.119.65 -99 NP0.117.69 -99
