Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 352.39 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 24.29% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 352.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales352.39306.33 15 OPM %10.578.33 -PBDT33.4426.13 28 PBT30.7624.08 28 NP22.6718.24 24
