Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.170.31 600 OPM %2.300 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.040 0
