Ami Organics consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 176.67 croreNet profit of Ami Organics declined 29.26% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 176.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.67153.72 15 OPM %16.7122.12 -PBDT26.1334.65 -25 PBT19.9530.94 -36 NP13.9519.72 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content