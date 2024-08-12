Ami Organics consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 176.67 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics declined 29.26% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 176.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.176.67153.7216.7122.1226.1334.6519.9530.9413.9519.72