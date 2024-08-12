Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 146.00 croreNet profit of Total Transport Systems declined 81.82% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales146.00113.78 28 OPM %0.952.32 -PBDT1.792.67 -33 PBT0.901.99 -55 NP0.241.32 -82
