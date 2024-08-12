Elgi Rubber Company consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 96.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Elgi Rubber Company rose 300.00% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.96.5495.334.976.169.309.535.415.0720.285.07