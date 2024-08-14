Amin Tannery standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.58% to Rs 9.76 croreNet profit of Amin Tannery declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.58% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.7614.06 -31 OPM %6.056.05 -PBDT0.270.40 -33 PBT0.090.14 -36 NP0.070.11 -36
