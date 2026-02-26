Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Camac Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Camac Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 32.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 32.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 473.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 473.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Outlook TodayShree Ram Twistex IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate todayAndhra Pradesh Milk ContaminationIMD Weather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchIran Oil Exports