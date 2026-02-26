Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 473.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 67.74 croreNet profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 473.51% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 67.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.7446.39 46 OPM %20.9046.80 -PBDT14.163.06 363 PBT14.162.67 430 NP10.611.85 474
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST