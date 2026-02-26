Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 473.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.02% to Rs 67.74 crore

Net profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 473.51% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.02% to Rs 67.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.67.7446.3920.9046.8014.163.0614.162.6710.611.85

