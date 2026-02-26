Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 32.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 18.47% to Rs 419.80 croreNet profit of Sanofi India declined 32.42% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 419.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.99% to Rs 326.70 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 413.50 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 1837.40 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2013.20 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales419.80514.90 -18 1837.402013.20 -9 OPM %21.5122.98 -26.7424.38 - PBDT92.50123.80 -25 509.30505.80 1 PBT83.00114.20 -27 472.00469.10 1 NP61.7091.30 -32 326.70413.50 -21
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST