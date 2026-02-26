Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 32.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.47% to Rs 419.80 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 32.42% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 419.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.99% to Rs 326.70 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 413.50 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 1837.40 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2013.20 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

