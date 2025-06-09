Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amrit India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amrit India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Amrit India reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.18% to Rs 12.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.09 233 0.3945.46 -99 OPM %40.00-233.33 -38.4699.63 - PBDT0.12-0.21 LP 13.2850.08 -73 PBT0.11-0.21 LP 13.2850.08 -73 NP0.09-0.21 LP 12.9350.07 -74

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

