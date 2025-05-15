Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 135.41 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 11.13% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 135.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.03% to Rs 50.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 451.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales135.41127.06 7 451.82421.23 7 OPM %13.0712.78 -12.8812.30 - PBDT22.4821.14 6 75.6668.00 11 PBT20.8619.61 6 69.1361.94 12 NP15.1813.66 11 50.8344.97 13
