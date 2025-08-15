Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 96.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 5.69 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 96.60% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.698.69 -35 OPM %-14.9420.37 -PBDT0.342.55 -87 PBT0.082.35 -97 NP0.082.35 -97
