Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: TCS, Coromandel Intl, JSW Energy, Biocon, Jindal Stainless Steel

Stock Alert: TCS, Coromandel Intl, JSW Energy, Biocon, Jindal Stainless Steel

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and National Aluminium Company shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 April 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.69% while revenue from operations increased 5.29% in Q4 March 2024.

Coromandel International has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aabia Mining Company, Maaden for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.e

 

JSW Energys wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has acquired 4.7 GW renewable energy (RE) platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte.

Also Read

US supreme court

US SC asks Trump govt to bring back man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD issues 'yellow alert' for rain, thunderstorms in Delhi, AQI at 180

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India on tariff pause; Nikkei drags 5%

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Dividend: IT giant to pay a final dividend of ₹30 apiece in FY25

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Asian shares sink as China-US trade war escalates; Nikkei dives 5.6%

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has scored a major win with the U.S. FDA approving JOBEVNE (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Roche's blockbuster cancer drug Avastin.

Olectra Greentech has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 421.01 crore from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the supply and maintenance of 297 electric buses.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.98 crore from Indian Railways RCF Kapurthala for the manufacturing and supplying of coach seats.

Avalon Technologies board of directors has approved a proposal to invest in Zepco Technologies (Zepco). It will invest in Zepco by subscribing to equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at a price of Rs 306.55 per security, inclusive of premium, with a face value of Rs 10, through cash consideration.

Jindal Stainless said that its Ghaziabad-based subsidiary, JSL Super Steel, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sunsure Energy to source 11 MWp of solar power from Sunsure's 49 MWp Solar Project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cyient DLM expands partnership with Deutsche Aircraft to develop CMS

Cyient DLM expands partnership with Deutsche Aircraft to develop CMS

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

Asian shares rise on tariff pause, Chinese benchmark climbs 1.16%

Asian shares rise on tariff pause, Chinese benchmark climbs 1.16%

Madhav Infra Projects acquires 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Madhav Infra Projects acquires 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon