Anand Rathi Wealth standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 31.85% to Rs 99.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 279.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 228.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.279.43228.3046.3445.73141.78107.27134.41102.0399.8175.70

