HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 33872.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies declined 11.22% to Rs 4076.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 33872.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29890.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33872.0029890.0021.8822.957592.007171.006465.006132.004076.004591.00

