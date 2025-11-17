Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj climbs after ARCPL inks MoU with APEDB to build data center, IT park

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Anant Raj jumped 2.24% to Rs 629.90 after Anant Raj Cloud (ARCPL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to develop new data center along with IT Park in Andhra Pradesh.

Anant Raj Cloud is a wholly owned-subsidiary of the company.

The agreement provides for ARCPL's phased investment of approximately Rs 4,500 crore for the development of a data center along with the IT Park in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to create around 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.8% to Rs 138.12 crore on 23% increase in net sales to Rs 630.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

