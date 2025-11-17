Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Websol Energy System signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Websol Energy System signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

To set up 4 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

Websol Energy System has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

This MoU, entered into by Websol Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Websol, is the initial stage of exploring the development of a 4 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

USFDA completes specific Pre Approval Inspection of Lupin's Unit 1 in Nagpur

RBL Bank grants 7.08 lakh stock options

GK Energy rises after Q2 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore

SKF India soars as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Oil India Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 1,044 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50/sh

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

