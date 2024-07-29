Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 79.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.24% to Rs 471.83 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 79.66% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.24% to Rs 471.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 316.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales471.83316.16 49 OPM %21.8218.83 -PBDT109.2061.66 77 PBT103.7457.47 81 NP91.0050.65 80
