Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 16800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 866.91% to Rs 13.15 croreNet profit of Astal Laboratories rose 16800.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 866.91% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.151.36 867 OPM %18.100 -PBDT2.350.01 23400 PBT2.340.01 23300 NP1.690.01 16800
