Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 106.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 339.92 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 106.03% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 339.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 328.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales339.92328.20 4 OPM %7.806.29 -PBDT16.2211.49 41 PBT8.303.39 145 NP4.782.32 106
