Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 106.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 339.92 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 106.03% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 339.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 328.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.339.92328.207.806.2916.2211.498.303.394.782.32