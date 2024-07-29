IFB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 1269.16 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries reported to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 1269.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1085.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1269.161085.916.222.8181.2530.8051.380.5637.54-0.62