IFB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 1269.16 croreNet profit of IFB Industries reported to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 1269.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1085.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1269.161085.91 17 OPM %6.222.81 -PBDT81.2530.80 164 PBT51.380.56 9075 NP37.54-0.62 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content