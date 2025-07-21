Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends decline to one-month low

INR extends decline to one-month low

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at a one-month low of 86.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday due to consistent dollar demand from oil importers. After breaching the crucial 86 level, the rupee continued its decline, which intensified the downward trend, tracking a strengthening dollar index. Meanwhile, recovery in Indian shares also supported the counter. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex reversed early losses to end the session up 442.61 points, or 0.54 percent, at 82,200.34, with a weakening dollar and lower oil prices offering some support. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 122.30 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 25,090.70. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.27 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.19 and a low of 86.36 against the greenback.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Bharat Global Developers approves regularization of directors

Board of Bharat Global Developers approves regularization of directors

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announces cessation of director

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announces cessation of director

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 52.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 52.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 96.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 96.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit declines 14.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon