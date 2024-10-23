Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.88 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.79% to Rs 54.86 croreNet Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 34.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.79% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.8665.15 -16 OPM %-18.7011.90 -PBDT-27.06-10.79 -151 PBT-44.79-23.82 -88 NP-34.88-0.98 -3459
