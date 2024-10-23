Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 660.20 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 18.21% to Rs 129.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 660.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 601.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales660.20601.30 10 OPM %30.6729.57 -PBDT218.40188.10 16 PBT183.10152.20 20 NP129.20109.30 18
