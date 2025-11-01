Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 60.74% to Rs 167.64 crore

Net profit of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.74% to Rs 167.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales167.64104.29 61 OPM %0.54-5.05 -PBDT4.79-0.73 LP PBT1.10-4.39 LP NP2.14-3.63 LP

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

