Intellect Design Q2 PAT rises 94% YoY to Rs 102 crore

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena has reported 94% jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore on a 34% increase in total income to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

For the period under review, Platform revenue was Rs 137 crore (up 200% YoY), License revenue was Rs 144 crore (up 69% YoY) and AMC revenue was Rs 143 crore (up 19% YoY).

EBITDA improved by 68% to Rs 184.32 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 109.52 crore in Q2 FY25.

Collections for Q2 FY26 are Rs 753 crore as against Rs 550 crore in Q2 FY25. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rs 927 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 755 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Arun Jain, chairman and managing director, Intellect Design Arena, said: Q2 was a quarter of strong execution and platform synergy.

Our 34% YoY growth to Rs 789 crore reflects how global institutions are embracing the combined power of eMACH.ai for composable transformation and Purple Fabric for governance-first Business Impact AI.

With accuracy, traceability, and open architecture at the core, we are helping financial institutions modernise with lower risk and higher velocity. This performance validates our strategic investments and reinforces our confidence in a strong pipeline and future growth trajectory.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

The scrip had zoomed 8.24% to end at Rs 1132.90 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

