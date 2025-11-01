SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 25.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.64% to Rs 10.85 croreNet profit of SKP Securities declined 25.82% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.8511.26 -4 OPM %40.2850.44 -PBDT4.045.48 -26 PBT3.895.35 -27 NP2.933.95 -26
