Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 2765.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.57% to Rs 631.34 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 2765.38% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.57% to Rs 631.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 510.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales631.34510.90 24 OPM %7.553.17 -PBDT52.0021.91 137 PBT30.941.39 2126 NP22.350.78 2765
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST