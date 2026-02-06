Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 2765.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.57% to Rs 631.34 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 2765.38% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.57% to Rs 631.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 510.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.631.34510.907.553.1752.0021.9130.941.3922.350.78

