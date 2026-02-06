Friday, February 06, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.05 100 OPM %40.0020.00 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 102.78% in the December 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 102.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 5.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 5.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 135.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 135.46% in the December 2025 quarter

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the December 2025 quarter

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today