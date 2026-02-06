Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Prabhat Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.05 100 OPM %40.0020.00 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST