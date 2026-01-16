Angel One consolidated net profit declines 4.55% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 1334.90 croreNet profit of Angel One declined 4.55% to Rs 268.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 281.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 1334.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1262.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1334.901262.21 6 OPM %39.6539.29 -PBDT404.94413.99 -2 PBT373.44387.32 -4 NP268.66281.47 -5
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST