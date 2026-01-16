Angel One consolidated net profit declines 4.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 1334.90 crore

Net profit of Angel One declined 4.55% to Rs 268.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 281.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 1334.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1262.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1334.901262.2139.6539.29404.94413.99373.44387.32268.66281.47

