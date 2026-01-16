Friday, January 16, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 368.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 555.17 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 368.60% to Rs 87.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 555.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 529.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales555.17529.99 5 OPM %61.1948.47 -PBDT132.3437.87 249 PBT118.2925.04 372 NP87.9118.76 369

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 7-cr contract from Bank of Maharashtra

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2025 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 0.74% in the December 2025 quarter

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

