Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 368.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 555.17 croreNet profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 368.60% to Rs 87.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 555.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 529.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales555.17529.99 5 OPM %61.1948.47 -PBDT132.3437.87 249 PBT118.2925.04 372 NP87.9118.76 369
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST