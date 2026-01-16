Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 368.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 555.17 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 368.60% to Rs 87.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 555.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 529.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.555.17529.9961.1948.47132.3437.87118.2925.0487.9118.76

