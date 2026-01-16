ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 7-cr contract from Bank of Maharashtra

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new contract worth Rs 6.68 crore from the Bank of Maharashtra under the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

According to an exchange filing, under the agreement, the company will provide 63 resources manpower outsourcing services for a period of three years.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 6,68,65,225.42. The contract is scheduled to commence on 1 February 2026 and will remain in force until 31 January 2029, unless extended further by mutual consent of both parties.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% soar in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter tumbled 19.20% to Rs 316 on the BSE.

