Angel One gains after client base climbs 21% YoY in Jan'26

Angel One gains after client base climbs 21% YoY in Jan'26

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Angel One rose 1.45% to Rs 2,625.10 after the company announced that its client base jumped 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) to 36.39 million in January 2026, compared with 30.13 million in January 2025.

The companys client base also increased 1.9% month-on-month (MoM) in January 2026 from 35.71 million recorded in December 2025.

Gross client acquisition rose 12.6% YoY to 0.74 million in January 2026, compared with 0.66 million in January 2025.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 64,07,500 crore in January 2026, reflecting a 20% MoM increase and a 107.8% YoY surge. ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 62,45,100 crore, registering a 21.2% MoM rise and a 107.5% YoY increase.

 

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment stood at Rs 8,000 crore in January 2026, up 18.3% MoM and 15.7% YoY. The commodity segment reported an ADTO of Rs 1,54,500 crore, marking a 12.5% MoM decline while recording a sharp 134.4% YoY growth.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.89% to Rs 268.66 crore on 11.08% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,334.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

