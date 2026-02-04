Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tariff rationalisation positions India and US as strong partners committed towards economic progress: CII

Tariff rationalisation positions India and US as strong partners committed towards economic progress: CII

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

It is so great to see this historic trade and tariff giant steps by the leadership of our countries, said Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII. This really shall go a long way towards two economic powerhouses to offer our two peoples and the creators of wealth/livelihoods. My regards and applause for our Honble Prime Minister. His economic policy leadership has been a benchmark for the world. Indian Industry is privileged to be having an opportunity to partner in this historic growth story of India with deep connects with the globe and strategic partners.

So happy to see the US Presidents statement confidence and faith on this relationship which gives us all the biggest boost, he said. Strategic dialogue has resulted in a more balanced and predictable trade framework between India and the United States. The tariff rationalisations positions our two nations as strong partners committed towards economic progress and would strengthen bilateral trade, investments and growth across manufacturing, technology, and certainly enhance job creation in our nations.

 

This agreement is not just about tariffs; it provides certainty for investors, enhances the supply chains resilience, and lays the foundation for deeper collaboration. Indian industry would take this as a phenomenal strategic opportunity to partner for measurable outcomes and results. CII salutes our countrys Leadership and statesmanship. The Government-Industry Trust and partnership has been resulting in deep reforms and opportunities for all. CII would also look forward to deeper connects with our counterparts, Industry and policy makers in US for seeing this moment.

Indias recent forays over the last few years, months in enhancing global economic and Strategic connects shows the prowess of our Trade and Industrial Policy frameworks. The intense consultations between the Trade / Industry Ministry and Corporate Sector has led to greater competitiveness and opportunities for India Inc, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Mankind Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Bajaj Finance, Rubicon Research

Stock Alert: Mankind Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Bajaj Finance, Rubicon Research

Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr

HCL Technologies secures contract from HAESL

HCL Technologies secures contract from HAESL

Time Technoplast rises after subsidiary inks exclusive pact with Bulgarian battery maker Monbat

Time Technoplast rises after subsidiary inks exclusive pact with Bulgarian battery maker Monbat

Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 6.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 3.24%

Persistent Systems Ltd Slips 6.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 3.24%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance