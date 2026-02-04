Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IT stocks lose footing as new AI tools threaten legacy models

IT stocks lose footing as new AI tools threaten legacy models

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

IT stocks came under pressure on Wednesday amid a global technology selloff after AI developer Anthropic unveiled new tools that deepened concerns over AI-led disruption.

The Nifty IT index is down 5.37% at 36,538.35, reversing the previous sessions 1.41% gain, as heavy selling gripped frontline technology stocks.

Persistent Systems fell 6.29%, Infosys dropped 6.11%, LTIMindtree declined 6.02% and Coforge slipped 5.72%. Heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services shed 5.41%, while Mphasis lost 4.77%. HCL Technologies fell 4.63%, Tech Mahindra declined 4.39%, Wipro eased 3.78% and Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 3.56%.

Anthropic rolled out new plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent that can automate tasks spanning legal work, sales, marketing, compliance and data analysis. The move raised fears that AI-powered automation could undermine the business models of established, licence-driven software, analytics and professional services firms.

 

The move triggered a sharp selloff in U.S. and European data analytics, professional services and software stocks. Investors reassessed the impact of AI on traditional, licence-driven business models.

The launch highlights how fast generative AI is moving up the value chain. It is intensifying pressure on incumbent technology and services firms and raising fresh concerns over long-term revenue disruption.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Slides as Tech Stocks Drop; Walmart Hits $1 Trillion Milestone

Wall Street Slides as Tech Stocks Drop; Walmart Hits $1 Trillion Milestone

Yen slides past 156 ahead of Japan's snap election

Yen slides past 156 ahead of Japan's snap election

Tariff rationalisation positions India and US as strong partners committed towards economic progress: CII

Tariff rationalisation positions India and US as strong partners committed towards economic progress: CII

Stock Alert: Mankind Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Bajaj Finance, Rubicon Research

Stock Alert: Mankind Pharma, Godrej Agrovet, Bajaj Finance, Rubicon Research

Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance