Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 7.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.59% to Rs 74.64 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 7.55% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.59% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.6453.09 41 OPM %3.324.90 -PBDT1.922.00 -4 PBT1.331.42 -6 NP0.981.06 -8
