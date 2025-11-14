Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 361.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.29% to Rs 65.62 croreNet profit of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 361.96% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 167.29% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.6224.55 167 OPM %17.317.54 -PBDT11.361.85 514 PBT11.361.84 517 NP8.501.84 362
