Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network standalone net profit rises 8200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 241.73% to Rs 4.34 croreNet profit of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network rose 8200.00% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 241.73% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.341.27 242 OPM %-16.5917.32 -PBDT-1.310.21 PL PBT-1.330.17 PL NP14.110.17 8200
